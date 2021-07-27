Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,769,566 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after buying an additional 866,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

