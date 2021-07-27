Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

