Credit Suisse AG Invests $267,000 in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

