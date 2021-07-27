Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,699.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,434.26. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

