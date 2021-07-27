Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $430.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, research & development, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.38.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $398.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

