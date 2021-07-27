Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$50.96 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$73.00.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

SLF stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

