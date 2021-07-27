Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

NYSE WWW opened at $34.13 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

