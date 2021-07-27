Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.24 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.16.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

