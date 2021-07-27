Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,118 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.06. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

