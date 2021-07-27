Citigroup Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAI. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.85.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

