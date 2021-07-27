Comparing Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Galecto alerts:

This table compares Galecto and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A N/A N/A Tempest Therapeutics N/A -91.03% -72.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Galecto and Tempest Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tempest Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Galecto presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.18%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 40.85%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galecto and Tempest Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$34.84 million ($7.62) -0.58 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galecto beats Tempest Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.