The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $1,080.00 at UBS Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $726.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.13. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $687.10 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

