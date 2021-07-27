Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 511.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,719 shares of company stock worth $2,925,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

