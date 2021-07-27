Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 151,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.