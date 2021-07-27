Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FINV opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

