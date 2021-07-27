Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $21.32 on Monday. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60.

