Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Laurentian increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.80.

TSE ARE opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 55.79%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

