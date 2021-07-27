The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

