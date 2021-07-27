Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

