Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $726.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,797 shares of company stock valued at $930,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

