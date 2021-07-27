13,400 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36.

