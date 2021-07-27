Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ACH opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

