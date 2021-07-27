Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,806.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,110.30 and a one year high of $1,840.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,473.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.