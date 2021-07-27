Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.91 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

