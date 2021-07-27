Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

