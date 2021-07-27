General Dynamics (GD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GD opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

