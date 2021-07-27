EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in EverQuote by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

