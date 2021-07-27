Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPT opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.09. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

