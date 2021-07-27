Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

RHI stock opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

