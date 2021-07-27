Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AVTE opened at $13.80 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

