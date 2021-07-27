Arkema (ARKAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arkema (OTCMKTS: ARKAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2021 – Arkema had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Arkema was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Arkema was given a new $126.72 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Arkema had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – Arkema had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ARKAY stock opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Arkema S.A. has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

