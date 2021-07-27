First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.58 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $11.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.45 million to $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

