Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Purchases 40,000 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109,228 shares in the company, valued at C$2,375,791.02.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Friday, May 7th, John Martin Mirko acquired 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$7,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Martin Mirko acquired 19,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$7,605.00.

On Friday, April 30th, John Martin Mirko acquired 20,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$7,995.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, John Martin Mirko acquired 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

Shares of RKR opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$49.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

