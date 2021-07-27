United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Brent D. Nussbaum Sells 831 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of United Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.