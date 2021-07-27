Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $79,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.
GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.