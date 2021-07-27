Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $79,950.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

