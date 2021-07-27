Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.00. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

