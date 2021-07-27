Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $146.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

