Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,334 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.