Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

DASTY stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

