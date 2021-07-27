Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.36 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.