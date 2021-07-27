First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMBI. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 225,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

