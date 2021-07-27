Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 57,452 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

