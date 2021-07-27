JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,147 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 85.1% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 258,805 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

