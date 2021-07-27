JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a PE ratio of -148.14 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

