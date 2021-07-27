Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raised to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.06 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. started coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.