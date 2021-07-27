JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,585.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

