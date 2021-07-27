JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,907 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

