JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 46,962 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 552.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Washington Prime Group worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

WPG opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

