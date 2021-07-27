JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.