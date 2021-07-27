JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,007,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 50.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.